Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 5th (CAT, CMA, DRQ, FI, FIVE, GRFFF, IPAR, ITEPF, MIK, RHHBY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 5th:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $192.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock got a boost following the company’s sturdy holiday sales results that exceeded management’s expectations. The company registered strongest comparable sales increase for the festive season since 2011. Markedly, comparable sales rose 10.1% in the holiday period. Undeniably, the company’s focus on improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company is effectively meeting customer demand for products relevant in this pandemic-hit environment. Impressively management provided an upbeat sales view for the final quarter. However, it remains concerned regarding adverse impacts stemming from unfavorable merchandise mix. Such headwinds are likely to pressurize gross margins in the fourth quarter.”

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Inter Parfums have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company delivered robust fourth-quarter 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Further, sales were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while earnings beat the same. Moreover, management raised its 2021 view. We note that, Inter Parfums’ focus on product launches to boost assortment strength is noteworthy. In fact, it has an impressive product pipeline for 2021. Also, Inter Parfums is optimistic about its strategic partnerships with Origines-parfums and Moncler SpA. However, the company’s gross margin declined in the fourth quarter. Moreover, management expects to see slight increase in fixed costs for 2021 due to unwinding of certain steps that were undertaken in 2020 to minimize the impacts of the pandemic.”

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Target have increased and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide seamless shopping experience. Markedly, the company has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape. Target’s stronger-than-anticipated fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 performance is the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and the bottom lines improved year over year. Markedly, comparable sales increased for the 15th straight quarter, gaining from strength in the digital channel as consumers shift to online shopping amid the ongoing pandemic. Target gained market share in all the five core merchandise categories.”

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

