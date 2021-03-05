Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Horizon Technology Finance Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $13.27 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,231 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

