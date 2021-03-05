Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oceaneering International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OII. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.98.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

