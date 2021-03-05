Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Medical REIT Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

GMRE opened at $13.68 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $659.21 million, a PE ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 56,278 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,740 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

