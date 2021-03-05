Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 5th (AKR, BDIMF, BRX, CCAP, CMLEF, CNQ, EGLE, ELY, EQX, EXR)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 5th:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target raised by Truist from $15.00 to $20.00.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $4.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target raised by Truist from $17.00 to $20.00.

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $38.00.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price increased by Truist from $32.00 to $35.00.

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $20.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price boosted by Truist from $125.00 to $137.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price boosted by Truist from $70.00 to $100.00.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $9.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target increased by Truist from $34.00 to $42.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price boosted by Truist from $36.00 to $48.00.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price increased by Truist from $18.00 to $20.00.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target boosted by Truist from $85.00 to $88.00.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price target raised by Truist from $32.00 to $37.00.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.25 to $3.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.25 to $7.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price increased by Truist from $245.00 to $262.00.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $29.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $18.00 to $14.00.

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its target price raised by Truist from $62.00 to $74.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its target price raised by Truist from $24.00 to $28.00.

