Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $138.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $138.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acceleron got a significant boost from the FDA approval of its lead drug Reblozyl for anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia. The regulatory agency recently expanded the drug’s label for another indication. This strategic action should boost sales and offset higher R&D expenses. The company’s partnership with Bristol-Myers bodes well given the latter’s expertise. The successful development of sotatercept will boost the company’s portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Reblozyl is the only approved drug and the company is extremely dependent on its success for growth. Pipeline setbacks are concerning as well. Moreover, Acceleron’s pipeline only has one candidate sotatercept and any developmental debacle for the same will weigh on its shares.”

1/19/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $148.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.73. The stock had a trading volume of 51,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,784. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $144.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.92. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. Research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $61,111,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 238,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,546,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

