Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 5th (ACDVF, BCE, COHU, DXSPF, FTAI, GPS, GPTGF, HA, KXSCF, LLESY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 5th:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Get Air Canada alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Sidoti currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU). Daiwa Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.