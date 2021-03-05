Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 5th (ACER, ADRZY, AGESY, AHCO, AJX, APPF, APPS, APYX, AVVIY, AXAHY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 5th:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $88.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Desjardins.

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

