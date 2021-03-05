Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 5th (AMADY, AQMS, ARGKF, ATEC, BDRBF, CHCLY, CSCO, CSWC, DAR, FDUS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 5th:

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF)

was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC). They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS). Hovde Group issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by analysts at Nord/LB from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC). They issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR). Hovde Group issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

