Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 5th (APTV, ARCH, AVGO, AYRWF, CTRE, DZSI, IBKR, JAMF, LHA, MBII)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 5th:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $490.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $480.00.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They currently have a $1.65 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

