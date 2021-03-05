Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nel ASA (NLLSF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS: NLLSF) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2021 – Nel ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/2/2021 – Nel ASA is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Nel ASA is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Nel ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/22/2021 – Nel ASA was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

NLLSF opened at $2.67 on Friday. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.