Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Orange (ORA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Orange (EPA: ORA):

2/24/2021 – Orange was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Orange was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Orange was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Orange was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Orange was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Orange was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Orange was given a new €12.70 ($14.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Orange was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Orange was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Orange was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Orange was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Orange was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orange stock opened at €9.79 ($11.52) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €9.75 and its 200 day moving average is €9.73. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

