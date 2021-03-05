Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Micron Technology (MU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $121.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $102.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Micron Technology is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Further, 5G adoption beyond mobile is likely to spur demand for memory and storage, particularly in IoT (Internet of Things) devices and wireless infrastructure. Nonetheless, Micron’s near-term profitability is likely to hurt by its planned salary hikes and additional pre-qualification related expenses during the second half of fiscal 2021. Additionally, higher level of customer inventory in the cloud, graphics and enterprise market is a key threat. Further, soft server demand from several enterprise OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers is a concern.”

1/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $110.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $83.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $100.00 to $113.00.

1/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $100.00 to $113.00.

1/7/2021 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/5/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

1/4/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MU stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $95.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

