Reserve Rights (RSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $560.12 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $560.12 million and $223.39 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.10 or 0.00749949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

