Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.53

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 136885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after buying an additional 1,610,219 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,855,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.