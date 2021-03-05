Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.53

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 136885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.
Several research firms have issued reports on REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.
The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after buying an additional 1,610,219 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,855,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)
Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.
