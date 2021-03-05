Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.53

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 136885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

