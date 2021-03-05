Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.53

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 136885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.
In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)
Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.
See Also: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.