ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after buying an additional 172,855 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.30. 3,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.45. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,198. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.