Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,588 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

MSFT opened at $226.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

