Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $24,689.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $5.56 million and $24,689.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.29 or 0.00751515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042417 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.