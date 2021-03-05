Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.28

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 7350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPAI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.08 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,428,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,506,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after buying an additional 147,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

