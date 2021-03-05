Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.28

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 7350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPAI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.08 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,428,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,506,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after buying an additional 147,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.
