Reviewing Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blackbaud and Check Point Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 0 4 2 0 2.33 Check Point Software Technologies 3 13 5 0 2.10

Blackbaud currently has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.96%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $124.55, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. Given Blackbaud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Blackbaud and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud 2.49% 17.03% 3.85% Check Point Software Technologies 41.47% 25.10% 15.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Blackbaud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackbaud and Check Point Software Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $900.42 million 3.66 $11.91 million $1.27 53.61 Check Point Software Technologies $1.99 billion 8.07 $825.70 million $5.51 20.08

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Blackbaud. Check Point Software Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackbaud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Blackbaud has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Blackbaud on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System. It also provides Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management Aid financial management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management grant and award management solutions. In addition, the company offers organizational and program management solutions and services comprising Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; and YourCause social responsibility solutions. Further, it provides Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services. Additionally, the company offers customer support and maintenance, professional and managed, and training services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security, cloud visibility, cloud security posture management, and workload protection solutions for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; Check Point SandBlast Mobile for mobile security in iOS and Android devices; and Check Point Security Management, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. It has partnership with OMNIQ Corp. on ZoneAlarm cyber security solution. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

