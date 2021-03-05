Reviewing CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) & FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get CI Financial alerts:

This table compares CI Financial and FS KKR Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital -86.86% 11.18% 4.82%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CI Financial and FS KKR Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 FS KKR Capital 2 5 2 0 2.00

CI Financial currently has a consensus price target of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 65.67%. FS KKR Capital has a consensus price target of $16.88, indicating a potential downside of 13.51%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than FS KKR Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and FS KKR Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 3.10 $246.00 million $3.20 6.10

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats CI Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.