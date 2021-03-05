Revolution Medicines, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Revolution Medicines in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $42.45 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,336 shares of company stock worth $1,543,970 over the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.