Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading 7.2% Higher

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.50. 606,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 632,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $227,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,336 shares of company stock worth $1,543,970 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,930,000 after buying an additional 49,137 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

