Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading 5% Higher

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.05 and last traded at $44.67. 1,758,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,163,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,249.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,756,300 shares of company stock worth $99,875,899 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Revolve Group by 521.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.