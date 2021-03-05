REVV (REVV) Price Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, REVV has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. REVV has a market cap of $46.65 million and $4.90 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.16 or 0.00463045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00069034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00076914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00083205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00049733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.64 or 0.00468086 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

