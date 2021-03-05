Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Short Interest Update

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the January 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.59. 519,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,867. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $65,642,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,919 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $44,060,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 458.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 418,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

