Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.84 and last traded at $47.71. 1,043,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 885,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Rexnord alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.