Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,696 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,146.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

