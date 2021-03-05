Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,171 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 2.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $42,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $144.24. 62,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day moving average is $136.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

