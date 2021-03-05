Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,429 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,666,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,962,000 after buying an additional 123,880 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,129,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $782,982,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.47. 9,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,855. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.81 and a 200 day moving average of $243.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

