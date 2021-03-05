Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VUG stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.27. The stock had a trading volume of 79,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.83. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.