Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,058.66. 38,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,564. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,979.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,734.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,351. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

