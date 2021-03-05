Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Beam Therapeutics worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 180.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $9.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,336. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

