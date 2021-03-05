Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $203.20. 46,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,528. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

