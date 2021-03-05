Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,550 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Bank were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter valued at about $135,000.

NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. 7,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,349. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

