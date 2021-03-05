Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $13.25 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.75. 162,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.54. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $110.47. The firm has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

