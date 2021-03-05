Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $19.65 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 235,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,717. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $179.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

