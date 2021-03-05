Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,778 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2,519.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 204,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 196,465 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 86,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 358,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,979,605. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

