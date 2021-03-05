Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,527,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,493. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

