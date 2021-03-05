Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,486. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.91.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $2,421,582.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,542.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

