Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 116,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 8,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 56,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.64. 110,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,135,332. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.47. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $411.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

