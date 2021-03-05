Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,266 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

FISV traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,506. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.