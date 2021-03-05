Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $20.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $474.65. 195,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,194. The business has a fifty day moving average of $553.81 and a 200 day moving average of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $294.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

