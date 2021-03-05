Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,932 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises about 2.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of AptarGroup worth $35,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in AptarGroup by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 53,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in AptarGroup by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 193,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.93. 866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.61. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $144.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

