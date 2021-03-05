Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 45,166 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 292.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,166 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 365,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,615. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

