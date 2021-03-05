Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 48,713 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 770.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,713 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Boston Properties by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1,769.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BXP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.44. 3,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,850. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $137.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.81.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

