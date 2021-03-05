Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 1.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

UL stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $53.79. 100,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,008. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

