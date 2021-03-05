Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 3.2% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Rockwell Automation worth $46,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,402,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 124,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,012. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

