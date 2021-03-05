Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock worth $450,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.64. 35,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.